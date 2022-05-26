American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.53-$1.59 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.06.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,847,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.89.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 153.19%.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 201,981 shares of company stock worth $7,194,098 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 10,152.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

