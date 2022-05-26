American International Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 252.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,584 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Power Integrations worth $12,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 26.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 73,782 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 16.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $339,795.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,193 shares in the company, valued at $10,080,680.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $171,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,576.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,684 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $79.01 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.64 and a 200 day moving average of $88.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.67.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

