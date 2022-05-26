American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $12,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 25,025 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $79.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.76. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.60 and a 12-month high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

