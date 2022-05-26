American International Group Inc. Has $12.81 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 112.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 581.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 28,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $137.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.01 and its 200 day moving average is $168.85. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

