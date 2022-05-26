American International Group Inc. Has $13.63 Million Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of AptarGroup worth $13,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

ATR opened at $104.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.63 and its 200-day moving average is $117.80. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.19 and a 1-year high of $149.39.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

