American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $12,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 27.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,653,000 after purchasing an additional 403,767 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 15.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 737,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,879,000 after purchasing an additional 97,992 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 622,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 386,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,044,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CL King cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMC Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.13.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,245.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CCMP opened at $170.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.45 and its 200 day moving average is $174.98. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.15.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $324.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 23.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

