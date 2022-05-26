American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 203,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $12,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 20.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,234 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in MetLife by 220.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 358,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,148,000 after acquiring an additional 246,710 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 24.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,429 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.85.

MET opened at $64.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. MetLife’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

