American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Texas Roadhouse worth $13,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,826,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 989,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,325,000 after acquiring an additional 789,308 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,037,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 90.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 371,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,942,000 after buying an additional 176,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 68.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 336,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,766,000 after buying an additional 136,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield acquired 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.03 per share, for a total transaction of $238,802.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,471.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $359,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,556 shares of company stock worth $961,498 and have sold 7,499 shares worth $673,948. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $75.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $102.80.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.14%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.