American International Group Inc. Sells 1,190 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $12,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Concentrix by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Concentrix by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Concentrix by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Concentrix by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $146.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $136.74 and a 52-week high of $208.48.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total transaction of $1,634,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,644.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $162.44 per share, for a total transaction of $100,063.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,855 shares in the company, valued at $301,326.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,514 shares of company stock valued at $240,032 and have sold 25,000 shares valued at $4,155,200. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

