American International Group Inc. Sells 1,381 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $13,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Biogen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,043,000 after purchasing an additional 62,060 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,073,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,628,000 after purchasing an additional 92,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Biogen by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,679,000 after acquiring an additional 158,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Biogen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,294,000 after acquiring an additional 51,540 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $202.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.80. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

