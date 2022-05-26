American International Group Inc. Sells 2,025 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $13,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,907,000 after buying an additional 91,989 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,069,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,776,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 574,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,493,000 after purchasing an additional 37,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

SSD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. CJS Securities upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

SSD opened at $103.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.08. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.49 and a 52 week high of $141.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.60. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $123,062.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,853.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,280 shares of company stock valued at $245,057. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.