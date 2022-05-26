Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,573 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $24,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 104,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $254.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,148. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.38. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.07.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

