Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.36 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.99 or 0.00010317 BTC on major exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 205.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,928.92 or 1.75837323 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 360.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00512572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00030590 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

