Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Analog Devices has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Analog Devices has a payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $9.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $162.32 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $143.81 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.18.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $2,951,831 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,015,000 after acquiring an additional 426,281 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,237,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,401,000 after buying an additional 218,232 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $32,941,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $21,301,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 56,936.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 47,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.52.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

