Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.
Analog Devices has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Analog Devices has a payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $9.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.
NASDAQ:ADI opened at $162.32 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $143.81 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.18.
In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $2,951,831 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,015,000 after acquiring an additional 426,281 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,237,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,401,000 after buying an additional 218,232 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $32,941,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $21,301,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 56,936.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 47,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.52.
Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
