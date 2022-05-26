Analysts Anticipate 3M (NYSE:MMM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.43. 3M posted earnings of $2.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $10.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $11.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.94 to $11.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.03. The company had a trading volume of 40,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,767. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $206.81. The stock has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.66 and its 200 day moving average is $161.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $712,000. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 26,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

