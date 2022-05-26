Analysts Anticipate Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to Announce $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.30. Intercontinental Exchange reported earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.09.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,962.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,005,631. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.19. 127,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.14. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $93.45 and a 12 month high of $139.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

