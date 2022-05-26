Analysts Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Announce $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 47.17%. The company had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Dury purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.26 per share, with a total value of $104,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers purchased 12,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $297,552.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 49.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.71. 53,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,946. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average is $28.75. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

