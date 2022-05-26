Analysts Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Announce $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Brokerages expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINGet Rating) to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 47.17%. The company had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Dury purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.26 per share, with a total value of $104,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers purchased 12,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $297,552.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 49.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.71. 53,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,946. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average is $28.75. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

About Merchants Bancorp (Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.