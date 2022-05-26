Analysts Anticipate Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Equities analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.23). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Roivant Sciences.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

NASDAQ ROIV traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,027. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $16.76.

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 139,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $517,226.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,264,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,230.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 136,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $504,757.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,132,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 660,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,847.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,703,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

