Analysts Anticipate Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) to report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.20). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of TCMD stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.29. 2,132,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,474. The firm has a market cap of $185.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.40. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology (Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.