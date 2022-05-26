Analysts Anticipate Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMDGet Rating) to report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.20). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

TCMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of TCMD stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.29. 2,132,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,474. The firm has a market cap of $185.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.40. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology (Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.