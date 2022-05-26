Analysts Anticipate Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Post $0.45 EPS

Analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLDGet Rating) to announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. Upland Software posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.22.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $12.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 71.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Earnings History and Estimates for Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

