Analysts Anticipate Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Post $0.45 EPS

Analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) to announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. Upland Software posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.22.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $12.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 71.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

