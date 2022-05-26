Analysts Expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.23 Million

Analysts expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) to report $240.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $235.99 million and the highest is $243.20 million. Addus HomeCare posted sales of $217.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year sales of $956.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $948.85 million to $963.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Addus HomeCare.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $226.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.54 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $37,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $134,859.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $403,669. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADUS traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.47. 69,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,966. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.04 and a 200-day moving average of $85.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $68.57 and a one year high of $108.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

About Addus HomeCare (Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addus HomeCare (ADUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.