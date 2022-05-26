Analysts Expect Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) will report sales of $10.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $45.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 million to $80.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $194.79 million, with estimates ranging from $132.80 million to $271.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXSM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 836,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,010. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $938.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $5,402,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 80.3% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 100,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 44,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 402.4% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 942,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,013,000 after buying an additional 754,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

