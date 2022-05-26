Analysts Expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) to post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. Camtek reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Camtek had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CAMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Camtek from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

CAMT traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $28.27. 7,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,606. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38. Camtek has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 10.2% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,483,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Camtek by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,681,000 after buying an additional 220,487 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 5.0% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 644,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,469 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Camtek in the fourth quarter worth $19,601,000. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

