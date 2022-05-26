Analysts Expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Post $6.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) to report $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.29. CF Industries reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 440.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $18.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.66 to $22.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.24 to $18.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CF Industries.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CF. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $2.91 on Friday, reaching $97.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,306. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.93. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 110,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $8,789,433.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock worth $107,631,042. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $5,098,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in CF Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Industries (CF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.