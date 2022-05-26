Analysts Expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.76) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Invitae reported earnings per share of ($0.85) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($1.59). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Invitae.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVTA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Shares of NYSE NVTA traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,101,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,819,378. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Yafei Wen sold 17,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $64,930.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,064.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,444 shares of company stock valued at $802,185 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Invitae by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.