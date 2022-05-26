Analysts Expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Marvell Technology reported sales of $832.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year sales of $6.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.74.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.99. 15,425,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,124,226. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,708,853.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after buying an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,631,120,000 after buying an additional 1,847,159 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after buying an additional 174,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after buying an additional 2,188,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

