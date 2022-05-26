Analysts Expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) will report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.10). Orion Group posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.19 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Friday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE:ORN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 55,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,881. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $83.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 258,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 153,319 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 36.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 117,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group in the third quarter valued at $59,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 40,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

