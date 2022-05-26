Analysts Expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Post Earnings of $3.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) will post $3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.12. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings per share of $3.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $15.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.60 to $16.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $16.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.43 to $17.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.63.

WSM stock traded up $13.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.22. The stock had a trading volume of 65,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,898. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $223.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,442 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 32,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,004,000 after purchasing an additional 60,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.