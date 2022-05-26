Analysts Set Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Target Price at $77.33

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $2.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.88. 2,781,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,191. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average is $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 6.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

