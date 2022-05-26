Analysts Set CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Target Price at $194.17

Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $194.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCMP. Mizuho lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CL King lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $1,334,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,245.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCMP traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.43. 2,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,551. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.14. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $197.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.98.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $324.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 23.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

