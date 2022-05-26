Analysts Set Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Price Target at $9.50

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

DSX traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.25. 1,453,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,784. The stock has a market cap of $572.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.03. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 26.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.00%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 126.99%.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

