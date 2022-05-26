Analysts Set Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) Target Price at C$15.06

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Haywood Securities reaffirmed a “tender” rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$10.75 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$14.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

Shares of Nomad Royalty stock traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.90. 36,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,685. Nomad Royalty has a 12 month low of C$7.34 and a 12 month high of C$11.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$608.47 million and a P/E ratio of 388.08.

Nomad Royalty ( TSE:NSR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$17.46 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Nomad Royalty will post 0.1995914 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 610.73%.

About Nomad Royalty (Get Rating)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.