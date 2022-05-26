Analysts Set Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Target Price at $19.33

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

APTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jonestrading downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $80,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 3.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.11%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

