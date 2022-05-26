Anoncoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.00 (ANC)

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $36,794.83 and $3.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anoncoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 70.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Anoncoin

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.