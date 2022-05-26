Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Shares Purchased by Stonehill Capital Management LLC

Stonehill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,373 shares during the quarter. Anterix accounts for about 7.2% of Stonehill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stonehill Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.05% of Anterix worth $32,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATEX. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Anterix by 51.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

ATEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

ATEX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.99. 63,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,351. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.47. Anterix Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $66.55. The stock has a market cap of $771.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

