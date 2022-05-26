Apollon Limassol (APL) Price Tops $1.05

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 26th. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $347,338.13 and approximately $125,576.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00003615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00084640 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00018392 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.17 or 0.00261072 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00025125 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars.

