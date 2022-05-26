Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.00.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $108.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $101.33 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.64 and a 200-day moving average of $135.45.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 12.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 97.5% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,025,000 after buying an additional 2,995,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

