Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.59-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Applied Materials stock traded up $6.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.07. 9,172,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,551,197. The company has a market cap of $101.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $101.33 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 56.59%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.80%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 150.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

