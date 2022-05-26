AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CMO Sells $80,560.90 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares in the company, valued at $53,272,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Katie Kihorany Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AppLovin alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $998,070.00.

AppLovin stock opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.72. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -187.84.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth about $116,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AppLovin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

AppLovin Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.