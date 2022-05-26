Appreciate Group (LON:APP) Shares Up 1%

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 26.27 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.20 ($0.33). 16,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 274,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.95 ($0.33).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05.

About Appreciate Group (LON:APP)

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift card; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer voucher; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency; single store gift cards and vouchers, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online voucher site; and corporate gift card that offers a range of VIP experiences and group travel deals for corporate customers.

