APY.Finance Market Cap Hits $269,903.84 (APY)

APY.Finance (APY) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $269,903.84 and approximately $10,291.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, APY.Finance has traded 48.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance launched on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

