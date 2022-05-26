ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Insider Fund Lp Funicular Purchases 64,851 Shares of Stock

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) insider Fund Lp Funicular purchased 64,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $150,454.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,580,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,648.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fund Lp Funicular also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 2,301 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $5,269.29.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 13,072 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $30,065.60.

On Monday, May 16th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 42,914 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $98,702.20.

On Friday, May 13th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 14,000 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $32,060.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 24,596 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,324.84.

On Monday, May 9th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 49,221 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $111,731.67.

On Thursday, May 5th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 16,903 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,369.81.

On Monday, May 2nd, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 1,259 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908.29.

On Thursday, April 28th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 23,381 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,243.92.

On Monday, April 25th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 13,751 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $31,489.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.37 on Thursday. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22.

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in ARCA biopharma by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 441,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 311,550 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 8.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 952.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. 28.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

