Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,628,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Arch Capital Group worth $250,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 452.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 127,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 104,509 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 227.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 97,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 68,004 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 16,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $46.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $50.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Arch Capital Group (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.