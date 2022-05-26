Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Receives $65.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,006,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arcosa by 18.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 39,475 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Arcosa by 8.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arcosa by 16.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Arcosa by 40.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACA stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.59. The stock had a trading volume of 111,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,822. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.91.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $521.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.33 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

About Arcosa (Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.