Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Invests $1.71 Million in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000. Coursera comprises about 0.9% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COUR. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Coursera by 181.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26,241 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Coursera by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Coursera by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 438,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 176,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Coursera by 1.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COUR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coursera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

Shares of NYSE COUR traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 815,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,509. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $46.99.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. Coursera had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $346,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,780.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,521,743 shares in the company, valued at $168,637,478.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,212 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,778 in the last three months.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

