Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Purchases New Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,000. Coupang accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Coupang by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Coupang by 278.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Coupang by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth $517,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

CPNG traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,369,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,014,868. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.82. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

In other Coupang news, Director Kevin M. Warsh purchased 38,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $504,208.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 359,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,706.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $1,043,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,192,881 shares of company stock worth $1,046,724,993.

Coupang Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.