Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Takes $9.05 Million Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,050,000. Affirm comprises 4.8% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Affirm by 271.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,303,000 after purchasing an additional 118,436 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter worth approximately $4,408,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in Affirm by 489.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 69,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 57,878 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Affirm by 19.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 20,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Shares of AFRM stock traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,338,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,643,471. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.69. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $176.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 3.05.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.35. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 1,091,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $36,387,627.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,785,714 shares in the company, valued at $92,847,847.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

