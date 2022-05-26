Argon Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Argon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a total market cap of $242,024.97 and approximately $38,858.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Argon has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 73,828,625 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

