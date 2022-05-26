Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 146.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,692 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,972,000 after buying an additional 31,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 71,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,552,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 7,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $746,324.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,256.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $145,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 671,533 shares of company stock worth $80,318,818 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET traded up $2.76 on Thursday, reaching $103.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,684. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.94 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.61.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

