Ark (ARK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.79 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $72.32 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 137,283,607 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

